Citations
• Skylear A. Parris, 19, Janeway Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:01 p.m. Nov. 6 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Parris attempted to discard the marijuana by throwing it out a window during a traffic stop, but officers recovered the marijuana.
• Joshua Allen Tippens, 28, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, and Lisa L. Engelsman, 50, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:52 p.m. Nov. 7. Tippens was cited on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and Englesman was cited on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
