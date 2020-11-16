Citations
Alcoa
• Jorge Louis Vasquez, Lodge Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:21 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while unlicensed after officers responded to a hit and run.
• Jeffrey Thomas Burke, Claiborne Street, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving while unlicensed after officers responses to a motor vehicle accident.
• Anthony Lynn Waldo, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:01 p.m. Nov. 14 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license after officers conducted a traffic stop on Waldo.
• Daniel Jay Kidd, Faith Way, Walland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 14 and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug after officers found him asleep in the back of a running car at the Bullpen, 328 Gill Street.
• Keely B. Shephard, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with violation of registration and driving on a suspended license after officers conducted a traffic stop.
• Tiffany Nicole Deckard, Forest Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with obstructing a highway or passageway, after officers found her walking in front of traffic at the Louisville Road bypass on Alcoa Highway.
• Walter Moore, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:58 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with driving on a revoked license after officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding.
