Citations
• Jai-Lei B. Carlisle, 22, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 20 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI drug after officers said they discovered a substance believed to be marijuana in Carlisle's vehicle.
• Richard Conocer, 48, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:06 a.m. Nov. 21 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said they discovered during a traffic stop syringes, a bag containing a white powder, a bag containing a white crystal substance, a marijuana pipe, a crack pipe and a scale in Conocer's vehicle.
• Andrew J. Bennett, 34, McSpadden Road, Maryville, and Michael T. Garland, Wales Avenue, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:04 a.m. Nov. 22 during a traffic stop. Bennett was cited on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garland was cited on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported they discovered 29.6 grams of marijuana, a marijuana bong, a marijuana pipe and two methamphetamine pipes inside the vehicle.
• Angelina J. Bowling, 19, Lenore Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. Bowling attempted to take $119.60 worth of merchandise from the store without paying by concealing the items in her purse, a report states.
• Roger Caudill, 48, Bean Station, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:53 p.m. Nov. 22 on two charges of simple possession. Officers discovered one Suboxone tablet and approximately 2.3 grams of methamphetamine concealed on Caudill, a report states.
