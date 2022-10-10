Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Samantha Jo Hicks, 40, Alcoa, at 9:46 a.m. Oct 7 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of her boyfriend's room by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Hicks reportedly claimed ownership of a baggie of a baggie of suspected meth and a meth pipe.
• Officers cited Blythe M. Green, 60, Strawberry Plains, at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 7 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported that they were called by the Tennessee Department of Corrections regarding a recent search of Green's residence. TDOC officials reportedly told officers that they found a purse containing suspected marijuana, heroin, a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe during their search.
• Officers cited Cammie Nichole Howard, 35, Maryville, on a charge of shoplifting at 6:04 p.m. Oct. 8. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Howard attempted to leave the store with a bra, shirt and pair of shorts for which she had not paid. The three items amounted to $26.98.
• Officers cited Brittany Danielle Ingram, 37, Maryville, at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 8 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Ingram had neglected to scan items totaling $132.21 before attempting to leave the store. Ingram argued that she had accidentally forgotten to scan the items.
Maryville
• Officers cited Edward Poole, 53, Manor Way, Louisville, at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 10 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license. Officers report that they initiated a traffic stop of Poole after observing that one of his brake lights was not working. Poole allegedly told officers that there was marijuana and methamphetamine in the car.
• Officers cited Chelsea Lynn Sigala, 45, Cloyd's Church Road, Greenback, and Adam Bartholomew Burnette, 47, Memorial Drive, Maryville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sigala was also cited on a charge of driving while in possession of methamphetamine. Officers reported performing a traffic stop of Sigala and Burnette after their vehicle passed officers' "in the opposite direction of travel." Officers deployed a K9 unit to search the vehicle, and the K9 allegedly indicated that there were drugs inside. Officers claimed that they found a baggie containing 16.27 grams of meth and a black scale with residue. Sigala and Burnette reportedly told police that neither owned the items.
• Officers cited Lisa Jeanette Hearon, 47, Ratledge Drive, Friendsville at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on charges of possession of Schedule I, II and VI and of lacking proof of insurance. Officers report that they initiated a traffic stop of Hearon after observing a light law violation. She allegedly told police that she had a marijuana pipe in the car, as well as Hydrocodone pills. Officers allege that, under the hood of Hearon's car, they found a black backpack containing drug paraphernalia, approximately 3.66 grams of meth, about .22 grams of heroin and .68 grams of marijuana.
