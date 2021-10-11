Citations
• James Dennis Walker, 24, address not given, was cited by a Maryville police officer at 9:44 a.m. Oct. 10 on charges of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. The officer said Walker was speeding in the parking lot of Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South. The officer reported smelling marijuana and said when asked Walker said there was a bag with 2.176 grams of marijuana and a rolled blunt, with 1.729 grams, in the vehicle.
