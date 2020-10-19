Citations
• Chaney Franklin Parks, 30, Poplar Street, Alcoa, and Samantha Cheyenne Jones, Sterling Avenue, Maryville, were cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:22 p.m. Oct. 19. Parks was charged with simple possession of Schedule V drugs and Jones was charged with simple possession of Schedule II drugs and for registration law violation. When officers pulled the two over, they found a glass pipe, syringes and a yellow capsule believed to be Gabapentin in the car, which Jones was driving.
