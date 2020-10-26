Citations
• Tommy L. Underwood, 31, Blaine, Tennessee, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 23 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers said they discovered 19.3 grams in the glove box of Underwood's vehicle.
• Kevin Wesley Shope, 49, Hopewell Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 26 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of heroin. During a traffic stop, Shope admitted to having heroin. Officers also said they discovered 2.3 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.