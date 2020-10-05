Citations
• Glenn Franklin Eller, 36, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 4 on charges of simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Officers during a traffic stop discovered 0.8 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, 0.6 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass pipe, a report states.
• Casey E. Clary, 38, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Officers pulled him over and said they discovered a substance believed to be marijuana.
