Citations
• Tony L. Pratt, 48, Belle Meade Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 29 and charged with simple possession of Schedule II drugs and improper lights after officers said they found in his car 0.5 grams of rock-like substances believed to be crack cocaine.
• Brittany E. Mincy, 25, West Odell Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 28 on charges of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mincy was observed by employees at Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa, concealing a notebook in her purse before leaving the store. Officers said they also discovered a glass marijuana pipe in her possession.
• Randy Allen Tesmer, 29, Northlake Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:53 p.m. Aug. 29 and charged with simple possession of marijuana after he was pulled him over for speeding. Officers reported they could smell the substance on him, searched Tesmer and found 5.7 grams of marijuana in his shirt pocket.
