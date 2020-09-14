Citations
• Charles Jetter, 71, Rockford Street, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 11 on a charge of indecent exposure after officers said they saw him urinating on the side of TVA Lab Road, Louisville.
• Freddie Todd Marsh, 54, South Linden Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 11 on charges of possession of a Schedule VI substance, simple possession of a Schedule V substance, simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers said they discovered two Adderall pills, four Gabapentin capsules, a bag of a leafy green substance and two glass pipes during a welfare check on Marsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.