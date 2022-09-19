• Officers cited Mary Kay Harmon, 52, Maryville, on a charge of simple possession of a schedule I narcotic at 3:02 a.m. Sept. 19. In their report, officers allege that they observed Harmon exiting a vehicle at the Weigels on Hunters Crossing Drive. Officers write that they were aware that there was a warrant for Harmon's arrest on a charge of violation of probation. On contact with officers, Harmon reportedly admitted to storing heroin in her clothes and in the vehicle she'd exited. Harmon was booked into Blount County jail on account of the prior warrant.
• Officers cited Krystal M. Seitz, 34, Maryville, and Raymond Bruce Ebard, 34, Maryville, on charges of shoplifting at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 18. Employees of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing told police that Seitz and Ebard bagged items without first scanning them and passed all points of sale. The cost of the items that allegedly weren't scanned totaled $256.73.
• Officers cited Candy Morgan on a charge of shoplifting at 1:18 p.m. Sept. 17. Employees of the Dollar General located at 1755 Topside Road told police that Morgan had taken candy from the store without first purchasing it. The total cost of the candy was $2.25.
Maryville
• Ronald Douglas Mills II was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 18 on a charge of shoplifting at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza. The report states that Mills allegedly exited the store without paying for 84 items valued at $778.52 in a shopping cart. An employee of Kroger recovered the items in the store's parking lot. Officers pulled Mills' vehicle over at Walgreens, 2409 U.S. 411 South, where he allegedly admitted to leaving the store with the groceries and abandoning the shopping cart after noticing store employees had followed him out.
