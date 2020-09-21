Citations
• John McMahan Walker, 58, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 19 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, said they saw Walker conceal two packs of ribeye steaks, valued at $72, and attempt to leave the store without paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.