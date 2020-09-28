Citations
• Rachel L. Cole, 38, Johnston Road, Louisville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 26 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance (Suboxone strips).
• Adam D. Low, 36, Howard School Road, Maryville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 25 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule IV drug and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II drug after officers discovered substances believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana and several pills.
• Travis Randy Creek, 46, Montezuma, Georgia, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 25 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said they saw Creek place $109.15 worth of items into a plastic bag and attempt to leave the store without paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.