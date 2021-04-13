Citations
• Thomas J. Miles, 53, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, was cited by Maryville police officers at 1:40 p.m. April 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana. An officer checking on Miles' welfare found 8.5 grams marijuana, an incident report states.
• Joseph Bailey Hansard, 19, Nails Creek Road, Rockford, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:42 p.m. April 11 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer reported seeing Hansard sitting in a car in the Harper Municipal Parking Garage, 200 W. Harper Ave., and detecting an odor of marijuana when speaking with him. According to the report, Hansard admitted he had a bong in the car, and during a search the officer also found a grinder and a substance believed to be marijuana in a hidden compartment of a can.
• Sarah K. Lane, 25, Coronado Crest Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:28 p.m. April 10 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. An officer reported he saw her using a cellphone while driving on Brown School Road, and during the traffic stop smelled marijuana, which according the report, she admitted having. Officers found a glass container in the center console with about 12.5 grams of marijuana as well as a roach in the ash tray.
• Brendan D. Stockton, 21, Four Mile Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers on a charge of drug possession around 3:12 a.m. April 10. An officer checking a vehicle parked outside of a bank and restaurant on Foothills Mall Drive reported smelling marijuana and, after speaking with Stockton, reported finding about 20 grams of marijuana and two grinders in a backpack on the back floorboard.
• Lauren E. Cole, 20, Manning Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:19 a.m. April 9 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John A. Hayes, 33, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:12 p.m. April 9 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance (marijuana) during a traffic stop.
• Javan Thomas, 22, East Newcomen Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:31 p.m. April 9 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance (marijuana) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Stephen Quilliams, 24, Meadowlake Circle, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:59 p.m. April 9 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
