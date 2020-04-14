Citations
• Chelsea Guess, 18, Glen Echo Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:37 p.m. April 13 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A loss prevention employee reported that Guess failed to scan all of her items during checkout and tried to leave without paying for $76.39 worth of merchandise.
• Cardenas Mendoza Diocelina, 37, Court Christopher Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:58 p.m. April 13 on a charge of driving without a license. Officers discovered Diocelina was an unlicensed driver after she got into an accident on Hunters Crossing Drive.
• Tara Potter, 18, Lakeside Drive, Friendsville, and Macey Lauren Simerly, 18, Gregg Road, Friendsville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:02 p.m. April 13 on charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A loss prevention employee reported that the two placed items into their purses before passing all points of sale. They tried to leave without paying for $79 worth of merchandise.
