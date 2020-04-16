Citations
Alcoa
• Katelyn Riggleman, 21, and Lauren Hill, 22, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1 p.m. April 9 on charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A loss prevention employee reported that Riggleman and Hill concealed items in their purses and left the store. The items were multiple articles of clothing, candy, a birdhouse and DVDs. All items were recovered.
• Christina Leopper Bivens, 40, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:03 p.m. April 15 on charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A loss prevention employee reported that Bivens skip-scanned $32.72 worth of merchandise. The items were recovered on-site. The employee told police he had identified Bivens doing the same thing on multiple previous occasions and did not report them because he was trying to build a case for later prosecution.
• Alex Burchfield, 19, and Brandon Nicholson, 24, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:54 p.m. April 15 on charges of simple possession of marijuana. Burchfield also was cited for driving on a suspended license.
• Christopher Coffey, 19, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:41 p.m. April 15 on a charge of driving on a revoked driver's license.
