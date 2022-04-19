Citations
Alcoa
• Amanda Elizabeth Sutherland, 39, Knoxville, was cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:06 p.m. April 18. Officers conducted a traffic stop while on Alcoa Highway and encountered Sutherland. Officers noted in their report that Sutherland appeared nervous during the stop. They reported asking her if she had any illegal items in the vehicle, and Sutherland allegedly told police that she was storing heroin in her bra. Police then searched the vehicle and reported finding drug paraphernalia including syringes.
• Cynthia Lee Cable, 58, Davenport Road, Maryville, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 4:43 p.m. April 18. A manager at the 1715 West Broadway Ave. Food City reported that Cable attempted to hide store merchandise and walk past all points of sale while at the store. Cable allegedly agreed that she attempted to shoplift.
