Citations
Alcoa
• Terrance McClarty, 21, Chattanooga, and Demonta Bentley, 18, Ooltewah, were cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI at 3:07 a.m. April 3. Officers conducted a traffic stop on McClarty's vehicle and reported that they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. McClarty reportedly told officers that he had smoked marijuana earlier and that Bentley had some marijuana on his person. Bentley also allegedly admitted to concealing marijuana and gave it to officers.
