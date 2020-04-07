Citations
• Amy McGaha, 38, Dundee Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:46 p.m. April 6 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. An employee allegedly observed Walker switching the tickets on items before checking out with the altered prices. After McGaha finished her purchase, the employee escorted her to the loss prevention office. It is reported McGaha immediately confessed to the offense, which would have resulted in a loss of merchandise worth $249.91.
• Katie Lloyd Walker, 37, Old Piney Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:11 p.m. April 6 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. An employee observed Walker concealing items and passing all points of sale before escorting her to the loss prevention office. Walker is reported to have intended to leave without paying for $21.90 worth of clothing.
• Joseph Brandon Hammons, 21, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:38 p.m. April 3 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers spoke to Hammons after someone complained of smelling marijuana in the parking lot of Wendy's, Alcoa Highway. A passenger in Hammons' car confirmed they had just smoked marijuana at which point she and Hammons got out of the car, allowing officers to search it. They found two marijuana grinders, three pipes and one gram of marijuana dab.
• Laura E. Davenport, 35, Turkey Road, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:09 p.m. April 2 and charged with shoplifting after she attempted to steal craft items and clothes from Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.