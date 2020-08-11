Citations
• Richard Alan Bledsoe, 41, Joan Drive, Louisville, and Jessica Jeaine Endicott-Martin, 44, Joan Drive, Louisville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 7 and each charged with theft of property under $500. Bledsoe and Endicott-Martin allegedly were observed by loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, attempting to shoplift $107 worth of merchandise.
• Kristi Tara Nabors, 43, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 11:54 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kay C. Lightfoot, 51, and Lorie J. Lightfoot, 49, both of French Street, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 8 and each charged with theft of property less than $500. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, reported that Kay Lightfoot and Lorie Lightfoot did not scan $45.53 worth of groceries.
• Tyler Logan Hudson, 32, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 8 and charged with theft after officers discovered a stolen license plate on the vehicle he was driving.
• Matthew Edward Ford, 29, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:56 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tracy L. Blake, 59, Louella Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:04 p.m. Aug. 10 and charged with shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said they saw Blake concealing items in her purse and attempting to leave without paying for the $84 worth of merchandise.
