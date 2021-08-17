Citations
• Jeremy Lee Daniels, 42, and Samantha Ann Walker, 44, both of Morganton Road, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 6 on a charge of theft, and Daniels also received a citation on a charge of criminal trespassing. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that they passed the point of sale with $353.19 worth of merchandise.
