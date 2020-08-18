Citations
Alcoa
• Jennifer L. Brown, 27, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 17 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana after officers during a traffic stop said they discovered approximately 14½ grams of marijuana.
• Kelly H. Pippin, 56, Limestone Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:08 p.m. Aug. 17 on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine after officers allegedly discovered a bag of crystal methamphetamine in Pippin's purse during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.