Citations
Alcoa
• Larry Wayne Williams, 49, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with misdemeanor stalking after a Maryville woman reported he was watching her and showing up at her son's tennis practice for a week. She also said Williams harassed her after she had called off a relationship, even after she'd asked him to stop.
• Bennie Marie Presley, 71, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 24 and charged with leaving the scene of a crash after backing into another person's vehicle at KARM Stores, 250 S. Hall Road.
Maryville
• Evan M. McCoy, Brevard, North Carolina, and Caitlin M. Swibaker, 27, Vineyard Hill Way, Maryville, were cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 24. McCoy was charged with shoplifting and Swibaker was charged with driving on a suspended license after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., reported that a blue Honda Ridgeline left with a Vizio TV in the truck bed without paying for it.
