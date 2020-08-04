Citations
• Cameron Chase Flinn, 22, Mount Luke Road, Townsend, and Lisa L. Englesman, 50, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville, were cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:56 p.m. July 31 and each charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance, believed to be methamphetamine.
• Iyana Lenore Macon, 20, Odenville, Alabama, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 1 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. During a traffic stop, officers said they recovered 19½ grams of a green, leafy substance, believed to be marijuana.
• Jason Lee Cromwell, 31, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 2 on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
