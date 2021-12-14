Citations
• Tiffany Goodman, 39, Grant Townhouse Drive, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:14 p.m. Dec. 11 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of Kenjo Market, 2003 East Broadway Avenue, said that an employee, Goodman, was allegedly seen on video stealing cash and lottery tickets from the store on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. She gave a written statement saying she had done it.
• Albert D. Eddington, 48, Morristown, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 10 on a charge of simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. He was pulled over after an officer noticed his vehicle had an inoperable license plate light, and he was attempting to hang a flashlight from the rear of the vehicle to act as one. Three other passengers were in the vehicle, one a 15-year-old. Officers discovered Eddington's license was revoked and requested to search him. They located drug paraphernalia on him, and Eddington admitted he had meth in another pocket.
