• Andrew S. Hicks, 20, Brunswick Drive, Maryville, and Jessie Lee Cramer, 19, Jama Way, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention specialist at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, allegedly observed the men putting $31.85 worth of merchandise in their pockets and attempting to leave without paying.
