Citations
• Krystal Renee Holloway, 39, Hale Street, Maryville, and Anthony Steven Miles, 29, Nobility Lane, Louisville, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:53 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said he saw Holloway conceal items in her purse while Miles kept lookout, an incident report states. A black armband worth $10.84 was found in Holloway's purse, and she said the other items that had been concealed were removed and left at a store register, the report states. Walmart recovered the concealed property.
• Deon A. Mills, 21, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 19 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Mills was a passenger, an officer found 10.9 grams of marijuana, and Mills admitted ownership of it, an incident report states.
• Bonita L. Tilkens, 64, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:58 a.m. Dec. 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Tilkens stacked items on top of each other while scanning them at checkout, with only one barcode scanning, an incident report states. Walmart recovered the six items, which totaled $30.36 in value.
• Justin Dean Varner, 36, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:22 p.m. Dec. 20 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. While responding to a disturbance at Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, an officer searched Varner and found in his pants pocket a baggie containing a crystal-like substance, which Varner said was methamphetamine, an incident report states. Varner was not actually involved in the disturbance.
• Michael A. Ruggiero, 36, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville, and Jeremy D. Wample, 37, Lenoir City, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:16 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. At Ross, 119 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, officers found 1.3 grams of heroin, several baggies and 19 syringes; Ruggiero previously had said he had syringes in the vehicle, but both he and Wample denied ownership of the heroin and drug paraphernalia, an incident report states.
