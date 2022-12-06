• Officers cited Jason M. Gyuro, 39, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, at 2:22 a.m. Dec. 6 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and unlawful removal of a registration decal. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his car and ran a K-9 dog around the vehicle, which they said resulted in a positive alert. A search of his car allegedly uncovered a THC vape cartridge, a glass marijuana pipe, a bag full of an unknown amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a marijuana cigarette.
Alcoa
• Officers cited William C. Evans, 52, Eidson, at 10:03 a.m. Dec. 2 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, during which they said Evans directed them to 3.2 grams of suspected marijuana and a pipe.
• Officers cited Christopher O. Norman, 35, Louisville, at 11:21 p.m. Dec. 3 on charges of simple possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances. Officers responding to a suspicious person report made contact with Norman and said they saw lines of a white powder in his vehicle. A search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered a small bag of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and two small baggies of a white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine.
• Officers cited Jose Nicolas Morones, 22, Louisville, at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 4 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and said he directed them to 7.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a grinder in his car.
• Officers cited Alison Lyn Walters, 34, Louisville, at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 5 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducted a consensual search of a vehicle where she was a passenger and allegedly found a marijuana cigarette and 69 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, which they said Walters claimed as her own.
