Citations
• Jodi Cathleen Mynatt, 51, Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
• Charles D. Banks, 43, Main Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Banks left the store with a $169 cookware set after telling employees he wanted to return it without a receipt. Video footage showed Banks didn't have the cookware set when he entered the store, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.