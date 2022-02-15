Citations
Maryville
• Chelsea M. Jennings, 30, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:22 a.m. Feb. 13 on charges of simple possession of Schedule I, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers reported that they were aware that Jennings' license had been suspended when they observed Jennings drive out of a motel parking lot. Officers also reported that she lacked proof of insurance. Jennings allegedly allowed officers to search her vehicle. After the search, officers reported that they found a small, clear bag in her purse. Jennings allegedly told officers that the bag contained either heroin or fentanyl.
• Ditrah Lynn Guffey, 38, Tuckaleechee Pike, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 11 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule II. Officers initiated a traffic stop after allegedly witnessing a driver fail to yield. Guffey, a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, reportedly told officers that her license was suspended. Officers then searched the vehicle and reported that they found a bag containing a white substance. Guffey allegedly told officers that they substance was methamphetamine.
• Jonathan E. Drass, 31, Flora Drive, Louisville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 15 on charges of possession of Schedule I, Schedule V, possession without a prescription and driving on a suspended license. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Drass after allegedly observing that the vehicle driven by Drass was in violation of a light law. Drass reportedly informed officers that his license was suspended and Drass' passenger, the owner of the vehicle, allegedly agreed to allow officers to search the vehicle. Officers reported finding two grams of suspected heroin, four grams of an unidentified substance, 4.5 800 milligram tablets of Gabapentin, four cut straws with residue, one container with residue, one burnt cap and eight tablets of four milligram Tizanidine Hydrochloride. Drass reportedly told officers that the items belonged to him.
