Citations
Alcoa
• Zachary Dyer, 27, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:32 a.m. Feb. 8 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI. Officers reported seeing a vehicle with inoperable tag lights traveling on US Highway 129 South and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Dyer, was traveling with one passenger, whom officers reported seeing reach into a backpack during the course of the stop. Officers deployed a K-9 to sniff the vehicle. Dyer reportedly told officers that there was marijuana in the vehicle and that it belonged to him. Officers allegedly found 46.6 ounces of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
