Citations
• Crystal Michelle Jones, 42, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5 a.m. Dec. 30 on a charge of possession of meth. Officers pulled her over at Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, after discovering she had an active warrant on a charge of possession of meth with intent to resale. She was arrested on that warrant, and officers allegedly located meth in her bra and drug paraphernalia in the car that she claimed was hers, so she was additionally cited.
