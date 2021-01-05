Citations
• Sandra Nicole Riden, 37, Hamilton Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:32 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of a vehicle driven by Riden, officers said they found a glass meth pipe with residue, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and two snort straws, an incident report states.
• Deborah Sue Leann Cable, 30, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. During a search of a vehicle in which Cable was a passenger, officers found a small amount of meth, and Cable admitted it was hers, an incident report states.
• Larry Scott Dockery, 46, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. While Dockery was being arrested on warrants, officers found two small bags of meth in his left jacket pocket, an incident report states.
