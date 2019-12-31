Citations
• Elijah M. Tropea, 18, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:34 a.m. Dec. 31 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer allegedly confiscated a small bag of a green leafy substance and several items of drug paraphernalia most commonly used with marijuana after an officer searched a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Hall Road in Alcoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.