Alcoa
• Tyler Lee Sebastian, 26, Atchley Apartments, Alcoa was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. Officers pulled over Lee's vehicle on Middlesettlements Road near the old Pellissippi campus after witnessing it run a stop sign. Officers found Lee to be extremely nervous during the traffic stop as he shook visibly. During the stop, Lee told officers he had marijuana in the car, and police confiscated 4.8 grams of a green leafy substance.
