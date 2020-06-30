Citations
Alcoa
• Shannon Abbott, 40, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:05 a.m. June 30 and charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of driving on a suspended license.
• Derrick McCarter, 26, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 a.m. June 29 and charged with shoplifting from Walmart, Hunters Crossing, Alcoa. He allegedly concealed merchandise inside a trash can and proceeded to the self-checkout, where he purchased two Mountain Dew drinks. He then made it look like he scanned the trash can but never removed the lid to scan the other items. After paying for the drinks, he passed all points of sale and exited the building without paying for the concealed merchandise, a report states.
