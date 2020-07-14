Citations
• Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 39, Bunberry Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 a.m. July 14 on charges of drug paraphernalia and simple possession.
• Jamandis T. Cullom, 32, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:32 p.m. July 13 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI drugs.
• Isaac John Lynn, 30, Glover Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:23 p.m. July 13 on charges of driving with a suspended license and without proof of insurance.
• Kenneth B. Cable, 58, Neighbors Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:47 a.m. July 13 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
