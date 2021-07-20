Citations
• Justin Lee Rose, 31, Pine View Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville police officers at 9:27 p.m. July 19 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop for an expired registration on a vehicle in which he was a passenger, officers say Rose consented to a search of his backpack and admitted the 5 grams of leafy green substance found in a cigarette box there was marijuana.
