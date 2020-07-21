Citations
• Seth Francis Blake, 32, Mynders Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:05 p.m. July 19 on charges of driving with a revoked license and texting while driving.
• Stephanie Ann Brock, 46, Clear Springs Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:26 a.m. July 20 on a charge of shoplifting at Dollar General, 1755 Topside Road, Louisville. An employee reported that Brock left the store without paying for $87.50 worth of merchandise.
• Gerald Craig Sheldon, 37, Alcoa Highway, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:02 p.m. July 20 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
• Joseph Cody Lynn Leath, 28, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:53 p.m. July 20 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
• Chesney Danielle Sizemore, 28, Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:47 p.m. July 20 on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine.
• Betty J. Armstrong, 34, Celtic Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:45 p.m. July 21 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
• Jerry Scott Keller, 51, Maggie Street, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 9:10 p.m. July 20 on a charge of theft for having a stolen tag, valued at $25, on his vehicle.
