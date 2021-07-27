Citations
• Nicole Sierra Harris, 20, Big Springs Ridge Road, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 p.m. July 26 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule VI drugs after police pulled her over for expired license plates and found pipes, plastic containers, tools, marijuana and marijuana wax in her backpack. Though Harris didn't consent to a vehicle search, police used a K-9 unit. Harris also was cited for violation of registration.
• James Burns, 49, Loudon, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:48 p.m. July 26 and charged with possessing a Schedule VI drug. Officers found a small amount of marijuana and a Blount County Sheriff's Office badge in Burns' vehicle, an incident report states. The badge was returned to BCSO.
