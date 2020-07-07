Citations
• Damien Jovon Tackett, 35, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:51 p.m. July 6 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
• Jeremy J. Bennett, 27, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:11 p.m. July 6 on charges of following too closely, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
• Tiffany Michelle Poplin, 28, Mascot, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:15 p.m. July 6 and charged with two counts of simple possession of Schedule IV drugs.
• Lisa Lee Engelsman, 50, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:35 p.m. July 6 on charges of driving with a revoked license and simple possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer Lynn Tinsley, 35, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:57 p.m. July 6 on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.