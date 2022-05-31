• Officers cited Christina Nicole Burns, 39, Knoxville, at 3:04 p.m. May 20 on a charge of shoplifting. Police say that employees of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart told them that Burns had scanned one item while at the self-checkout station, but that she attempted to leave the store with several other items for which she had not paid. Officers reported that the recovered items were valued at $891.20.
• Myron Bernard McClary, 51, Knoxville, was cited for simple possession at 6:46 p.m. May 28. Officers report that they observed a driver, identified as McClary, to be operating a vehicle with a window tint they allegedly believed to be darker than the legal limit. They add that McClary pulled into a gas station shortly after driving by police and parked before continuing to drive. Police then initiated a traffic stop of McClary. McClary reportedly "insinuated" that police stopped him because he is a black man. Officers allege that McClary made insulting remarks to police; they note that they placed him in handcuffs after, they say, he "ignored" several orders to exit his vehicle. Police also write that they observed the smell of marijuana coming from McClary's vehicle, and that they searched his car. They allegedly found .1 grams of suspected marijuana.
• Tammy L. Stropp, 56, Knoxville, was cited at 3:07 p.m. May 27 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of the 1755 Topside Road Dollar General told police that Stropp had placed several items of store merchandise, valued at $18.75, in her purse before attempting to leave the store.
• Raymond Dwayne Richardson, 58, Agate Circle, Maryville, was cited at 12:17 p.m. May 27 on a charge of theft of property. Employees of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported to police that Richardson attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise valued at $9.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.