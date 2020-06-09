Citations
• Andrew Joseph Foster, 50, Blount Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:33 p.m. June 5 and charged with shoplifting after he allegedly stole $73.11 in hardware items from Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive.
• Jason Dwight Rasar, 37, Everett Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:56 p.m. June 8 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
• Isaiah W. Conway, 19, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:20 p.m. June 8 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
• Amanda L Jenkins, 37, Rockwood, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:08 p.m. on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
