• Officers cited Isaac L. Ellis, 23, Sale Creek, at 11:39 p.m. June 13 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as on a charge of maintaining an expired registration tag. Officers noted that they pulled Ellis over after observing that his vehicle's registration tags were expired. Police wrote that they asked Ellis if there were marijuana in the vehicle. They allege that he replied that there was marijuana in the car. Officers reported that they found a blunt, a grinder, a pipe and a bag of suspected marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
• Officers cited Cari A. Javius, 45, Maryville, at 10:54 p.m. June 13 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI. Police reported that they pulled Javius over after observing that the tag lights on his vehicle were not functioning and that the registration belonged on a different vehicle. Javius allegedly agreed to a search of the vehicle. Following the search, officers reported that they found 2.8 grams of suspected marijuana.
• Officers cited Daniel T. Pilkinton, 55, Maryville, at 3:41 p.m. June 13 on a charge of theft. Employees of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart told police that Pilkinton neglected to scan items totaling $67.77 while at the store's self-checkout station and attempted to leave the store.
