Citations
• Timothy O’Brien Scott, 33, West Edison Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:36 p.m. June 22 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
• Danny Ray Buchanan, 37, Concord Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:04 p.m. June 22 on charges of parking illegally and simple possession of a Schedule IV drug.
• Austin T. Murray, 21, Luttrell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:53 a.m. June 23 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David E. Scott, 21, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:53 a.m. June 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Brandy N. Grahl, 36, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:52 p.m. June 22 on charges of theft and driving with a suspended license.
• Brittany E. Mincy, 25, Misty Mountain Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:06 p.m. June 22 on charges of possession of Schedule I, II and VI drugs.
