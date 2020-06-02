Citations
• Zachary Allen Price, 31, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 p.m. May 30 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt. Officers reported trying to pull a truck over on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. The truck would not pull over initially, but eventually stopped in the parking lot of Smith’s Funeral Home, Tuckaleechee Pike. Price got out of the car and said the reason he did not pull over right after officers turned on their lights was because he wanted to go somewhere “well lit.” When Price did not give consent to officers requesting to search his car, they used a K9 to search outside the car. When the dog alerted them to the presence of drugs, officers searched inside the car and found a black bag with three used needles, three spoons with narcotic residue, one needle loaded with what they believed to be methamphetamine and “hides ... consistent with the transporting of illegal narcotics.”
• Gerald A. Bernhard, 24, Cates Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:31 a.m. June 1 and charged with simple possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a pipe in his car.
