Citations
Alcoa
• Daniel E. Tyler, 47, and Stephanie A. Davis, 43, both of Knoxville, were cited at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 27 on charges of possession of various types of drugs. Tyler was cited on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was cited for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Tyler and Davis after reportedly observing that the license plate attached to the vehicle Tyler was driving did not match the vehicle to which it was registered. The officer allegedly observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle on interacting with Tyler and Davis. Davis, who was reportedly wanted on charges of violation of probation, was taken into custody. Officers searched Tyler and his vehicle and allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamines and pipes for smoking both drugs.
• Adam I. Mathis, 19, Knoxville, was cited at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 25 on charges of simple possession of marijuana, following too closely, failure to carry a driver's license and failing to provide proof of insurance. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Mathis after reportedly observing Mathis driving his vehicle "less than half a car's length" behind the vehicle in front of him. Officers allegedly noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from Mathis' vehicle on interacting with him. During this interaction, officers report that Mathis told them that he did not have his license with him and that he did not yet have insurance on the vehicle he was driving. Officers conducted a search of Mathis' vehicle and allegedly found half a gram of marijuana.
Maryville
• Elizabeth Marie Clark, 53, Vinegar Valley Road, was cited at 8:54 p.m. Feb. 28 on charges of simple possession of Schedule III and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Clark after observing that one of the brake lights on her vehicle was broken. In their report, officers note that Clark appeared nervous and claimed that she had recently finished drug court. Officers report that Clark allowed them to search her vehicle and that they found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue, a small bag containing a crystallized substance, another bag containing several pills of Buprenorphine, small makeup mirrors "with white residue" and paper towels covered in white residue,
