Citations
• Matthew L. Greene, 31, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:48 p.m. March 14 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I substance and driving on a suspended license. An officer found a folded piece of paper containing a brown powder substance, plus three syringes, in Greene's vehicle, and Greene said the substance was heroin and that he used the syringes to inject the heroin, an incident report states.
