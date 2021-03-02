Citations
• Kevin Blake Cox, 20, Heighton Court, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:08 p.m. March 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Cox admitted to having marijuana inside a backpack in his vehicle, and officers found 3.5 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of marijuana wax, a marijuana grinder and a digital scale in the backpack, an incident report states.
