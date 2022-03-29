Citations
• Collin R. Ledford, 36, Powell, and Authumn Cheyenne Strickland, 28, Knoxville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:41 p.m. March 25 on charges of shoplifting. An employee of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported that she saw the two women allegedly place several toy items in a shopping cart and pass all points of sale. Walmart retrieved the property totaling $663.89.
• Todd Douglas Rowland, 33, Marble, North Carolina, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:06 a.m. March 26 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule II drug. Rowland was the passenger of a vehicle pulled over for speeding southbound on Alcoa Highway and informed officers he had meth in his wallet, which officers allegedly found in a small baggie.
• Jacqueline Marcella Vineyard, 42, Vineyard Lane, Friendsville, and Jason Grant Miller, of the same address, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:56 p.m. March 26 on charges of possession of Schedule I and II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vineyard and Miller were pulled over in a vehicle for illegal window tint, according to a report. After both appeared nervous, officers requested a K-9 unit to the scene. Officers allegedly found a range of paraphernalia, a gram of marijuana and methadone in the vehicle and meth on Vineyard's person.
• Darlene Joetta Bear, 27, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:35 a.m. March 27 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II drug and paraphernalia. Bear was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on East Hunt Road at Ramsay Street for speeding. Officer's allegedly found 2 grams of meth and paraphernalia during a consensual search of Bear's person.
• Derek R. Turpin, 36, Radford, Virginia, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:22 p.m. March 27 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI drug. Officers searched his vehicle after a report of a suspicious person at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1912 West Broadway Avenue and allegedly found marijuana.
